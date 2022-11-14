Vivo X90 Series to be Launched Soon in India; Check Leaked Specs Here
Interested buyers can check the specs, design, and other details of the Vivo X90 series here.
Vivo, a Chinese company, is all set to launch the next series of its premium smartphones- the X90 by the end of this year. According to the sources, the Vivo X90 series will include the X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+. A promotional teaser of the same series has been leaked online and as per the video, the X90 series is most likely to be launched on 22 November 2022.
According to the alleged leaked video, the Vivo X90 Pro+ from the X90 series is expected to be in red and black color. If the reports are to be believed, this is the first time that the company will be launching a black color for its premium smartphone series. Take a look at the specs, design, and other details of the Vivo X90 series.
Vivo X90 series Launch: Specs & Features
As per the screenshot of a webpage revolving on the internet, interested buyers can pre-book the Vivo X90 series from 14 November and the sales will begin on 22 November 2022. The company is also expected to launch TWS 3 wireless earbuds along with the X90 smartphones series.
Here are the expected features and specifications of the X90 series:
It might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
12GB RAM with Android 13.
The X90 can be expected to come with Dimensity 9200.
The X90 Pro is likely to be similar to the X80 Pro+
The Vivo handset might come with an 80W (20V.4A) fast charging support.
There might be several variants of the X90 series.
The Vivo X90 Pro+ might feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display.
It may have curved edges, offering a 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The X90 series will be equipped with a 1440Hz high-frequency dimming chip for eye protection features.
