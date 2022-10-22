Explained | The ISRO-OneWeb Rocket Launch To Bolster Internet Access in India

ISRO Chairman and Department of Space Secretary S Somananth said that with the LVM3 or GSLV Mk3 rocket, India has a slot in the global commercial satellite launch market, given that there is a shortage of rockets to launch satellites.

“The Russian rockets are not in consideration now. Further the Ariane 6 rocket of Arianespace got delayed. The commercial potential of Chinese rockets is not accepted by the West. Hence India has a slot now,” Somanath told IANS.

India is planning to ramp up production of the LVM3 rocket. “A plan is being made to ramp up LVM3 production to four or five per year after one to two years. And investments are needed for that. NewSpace India Ltd (NAIL-commercial arm of ISRO) will look into how to do this,” Somanath said.