Lamborghini To Launch Urus Performante SUV in India Soon; Specs & Price Here

Lamborghini is all set to introduce the performance version of its Urus SUV in the Indian market. Lamborghini is an Italian automobile manufacturer and the company has already introduced the Urus Performante SUV in the global market, and now it is India's turn to witness the powerful and high performance of the SUV. The SUV will be launched in India on 24 November 2022.

The new Lamborghini supercar can be expected to be lighter, sportier, and bolder. Urus Performante will be the ultimate combination of driving exhilaration and powerful performance with a unique design that defines its powerful character at first glance.

The new Lamborghini launch will be a competition to Aston Martin DBX 707, Bentley Bentayga, and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue SUV. You can know about the features, specs, price, and design of the new Lamborghini Performante SUV in detail below.