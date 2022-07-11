India Surpasses China To Be World's Most Populous Country By 2023: UN Report

India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country next year, according to a report by the United Nations on Monday, 11 July, which said that the world population is forecast to reach eight billion by mid-November 2022.

The World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, said that the global population is projected to reach eight billion on 15 November 2022.

The global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under one percent in 2020.