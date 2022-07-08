India Rebuffs China's Criticism Over PM Modi's Birthday Wishes to Dalai Lama

India on Thursday, 7 July, dismissed China's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday.

The External Affairs Ministry claimed that it is a consistent policy of government to treat the Tibetan spiritual leader as an honoured guest.

“It is a consistent policy of the government of India to treat His Holiness Dalai Lama as an honoured guest in India and as a respected religious leader who enjoys a large following in India,” Arindam Bagchi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, said.

“His Holiness is accorded all due courtesies and freedom to conduct his religious and spiritual activities in India. His birthday is celebrated by many of his followers in India and abroad,” Bagchi said.