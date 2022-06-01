ADVERTISEMENT
'It's Coming Soon': Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Population Control Law
He was attending ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ at Baronda's ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur.
Union minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday, 31 May, announced that government will soon be coming up with a law to control population in the country, PTI reported.
The minister was attending a ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ event at Baronda's ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur.
“It will be brought soon, don’t worry. When such strong and big decisions have been taken, then others will be taken too," Patel told reporters on Tuesday.
(The story will be updated.)
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
