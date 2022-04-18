Two Days After Clashes, Stones Pelted at Police Team in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
This comes two days after violence broke out in area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.
Stones were pelted at a Delhi Police Crime Branch team in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Monday, 18 April, two days after violence broke out in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.
DCP Northwest Usha Rangani said that family members of a suspect in the Hanuman Jayanti violence had thrown stones at the police in the district's C-block area, and that one person has been detained in connection with the incident.
"A video was being circulated on 17/04/22 in social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during riot in Jahangirpuri area on 16/04/22. Police team of Northwest district had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members. The family members pelted two stones on them in retaliation."DCP Northwest Usha Rangani
The police team which was attacked had gone to Jahangirpuri to look for an accused, Sonu Chikna, who was caught on camera firing shots during Saturday's clashes, as per reports.
"Legal action is being taken. One person is detained. Situation is completely under control," Rangani further stated. "It was a minor, one-off incident," Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said.
The area is under heavy police deployment, with personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) also stationed in the district.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday, 18 April, said that action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their class, creed, or community.
"23 people have been arrested. They are from both communities," CP Asthana said.
