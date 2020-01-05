ABVP Members Allegedly Attack JNU Students Protesting Fee Hike

A day after a conflict arose between the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s administration and its students, several ABVP members allegedly clashed with the students of JNUSU who were protesting against the fee hike in the varsity on Sunday, 5 January.

Sai Balaji, former JNUSU President, said, “ABVP has been attacking students who are peacefully protesting against massive fee hike in JNU. Yesterday, a mob led by Ritwik Raj who is councillor from SIS belonging to ABVP attacked students. Then they attacked JNUSU President and General Secretary Aishe and Satish and other students.”