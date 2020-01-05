ABVP Members Allegedly Attack JNU Students Protesting Fee Hike
A day after a conflict arose between the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s administration and its students, several ABVP members allegedly clashed with the students of JNUSU who were protesting against the fee hike in the varsity on Sunday, 5 January.
Sai Balaji, former JNUSU President, said, “ABVP has been attacking students who are peacefully protesting against massive fee hike in JNU. Yesterday, a mob led by Ritwik Raj who is councillor from SIS belonging to ABVP attacked students. Then they attacked JNUSU President and General Secretary Aishe and Satish and other students.”
Balaji added, “Dripta, a 1st year MA student’s leg was broken due to ABVP violence. Today, they shamelessly attacked students again injuring a student from CSM&CH (Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health). From yesterday JNU admin has let their stooges ABVP and RSS-affiliated teachers attack and spread fear and violence in JNU.”
Expressing anger against the JNU VC, Balaji alleged that the VC is not only shielding but also instigating violence through ABVP to disrupt peaceful protest of JNU students.
JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav spoke to The Quint on how the clash took place.
Pinjra Tod, a women's collective of students and alumni of colleges across Delhi, also stated on Twitter that there is “complete breakdown of normalcy at JNU and open stone pelting, beating of students with rod, lathis.”
Meanwhile, all JNU student leaders who have been leading the protests recently have been issued circulars that they can't register for their course this year, and 5 January is the last date for registration. Many students are reportedly also not registering so that the University considers bringing out changes in the fee hike.
JNU Students v/s JNU Admin
JNU administration said that the students agitating over the hike in hostel fees “ransacked” the server room and “intimidated” the technical staff on Saturday, 4 January, hampering the semester registration process.
However, the JNUSU said that the administration used “masked” security guards to attack students. “They were shamefully wearing masks. JNUSU president was openly slapped by one of the security guards,” alleged the students’ union, which has called for a boycott of the process over the increase in hostel fees.
The university has been seeing a standoff between the students and the administration over hike in hostel fees for over 70 days. Students even boycotted exams in protest, prompting the administration to send question papers to students through WhatsApp and email, a move condemned by the union.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)