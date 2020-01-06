WhatsApp Groups Allegedly Behind JNU Violence Reveal ABVP Identity

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the evening of Sunday, 5 January, as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

Meanwhile, a set of viral screenshots on social media showed WhatsApp conversations on groups like ‘Friends of RSS,’ ‘Unity Against Left,’ and ‘Left Terror Down Down.’