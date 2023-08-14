Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan Leaves 7 Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Monday, 14 August, has claimed the lives of at least seven people.
Unleashed: The cloudburst led to a landslide-like situation which occurred at around 1:30am on Monday, according to authorities.
Two houses and a cowshed were reportedly swept away by the large amount of debris.
The people sleeping inside these houses have been trapped by the debris.
The toll: All seven of the deceased belong to the same family, authorities said.
Four bodies have been recovered so far.
Six people have been rescued and search operations are currently underway.
What they're saying: "Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloudburst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tweeted in response to the incident.
Steps taken: The chief minister has directed all educational institutions in the state to be closed for the day in light of the deteriorating weather conditions.
Roads have also been closed for traffic owing to damage caused by landslides.
The state chief secretary, home secretary, district collectors, and other administrative staff have been instructed to continuously monitor the situation in order to ensure supply of electricity, water, etc, is not disrupted.
