ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan Leaves 7 Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan Leaves 7 Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

All seven of the deceased belong to the same family, authorities said.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan Leaves 7 Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Monday, 14 August, has claimed the lives of at least seven people.

Unleashed: The cloudburst led to a landslide-like situation which occurred at around 1:30am on Monday, according to authorities.

  • Two houses and a cowshed were reportedly swept away by the large amount of debris.

  • The people sleeping inside these houses have been trapped by the debris.

The toll: All seven of the deceased belong to the same family, authorities said.

  • Four bodies have been recovered so far.

  • Six people have been rescued and search operations are currently underway.

What they're saying: "Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloudburst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tweeted in response to the incident.

Also Read

Old Time-Lapse Video of Storm From Australia Shared as 'Cloudburst in Bengaluru'

Old Time-Lapse Video of Storm From Australia Shared as 'Cloudburst in Bengaluru'
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps taken: The chief minister has directed all educational institutions in the state to be closed for the day in light of the deteriorating weather conditions.

  • Roads have also been closed for traffic owing to damage caused by landslides.

  • The state chief secretary, home secretary, district collectors, and other administrative staff have been instructed to continuously monitor the situation in order to ensure supply of electricity, water, etc, is not disrupted.

Also Read

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across North India, Himachal Pradesh Most Affected

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across North India, Himachal Pradesh Most Affected

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×