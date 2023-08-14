Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan Leaves 7 Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Monday, 14 August, has claimed the lives of at least seven people.

Unleashed: The cloudburst led to a landslide-like situation which occurred at around 1:30am on Monday, according to authorities.

Two houses and a cowshed were reportedly swept away by the large amount of debris.

The people sleeping inside these houses have been trapped by the debris.

The toll: All seven of the deceased belong to the same family, authorities said.