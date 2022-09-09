Old Time-Lapse Video of Storm From Australia Shared as 'Cloudburst in Bengaluru'
This video dates back to 2020 and shows a time-lapse video of a storm in Australia.
A time-lapse video showing stormy weather and clouds descending is being shared on social media with a claim that it happened recently in Bengaluru, which witnessed heavy rainfall for nearly two days from 5 September.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the government would release Rs 300 crore for the maintenance of the infrastructure of the affected city.
However, this time-lapse video is not from Bengaluru. The video dates back to 2020 when a photographer, Kane Artie, captured a storm in Perth, Australia.
CLAIM
Several users on social media have shared this video, suggesting that it is of a "cloudburst that happened in Bengaluru."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We divided the video into multiple keyframes on a video verification tool, InVid, and ran a reverse image search on some of them. This led us to a video uploaded by a weather forecasting channel, The Weather Channel, on 7 August 2020.
The video was titled 'Time-Lapse Shows Wrath of Severe Storm in Australia'.
According to The Weather Channel, this video was shot in Perth, Australia, on 25 February 2020. The video was credited to Kane Artie.
Taking a cue, we looked for Artie's website, which mentions that he is a Perth-based landscape photographer who specialises in time-lapse and drone photography.
Then, we checked his Facebook page and found a longer version of the same video, which was uploaded on 25 February 2020.
Artie also posted a screenshot from this video on 5 August 2022.
In this post, the location was tagged as Perth, Australia, and the caption read, "This is just one of the shots from the storm time-lapse back in February 2020."
On comparing the viral clip with the original video, we found similarities.
Clearly, an old video from Australia is being falsely shared as a recent cloudburst captured in Bengaluru.
