'Hijab' Row: How Right-Wing Brigade Orchestrated Closure of Ganga Jamna School

This article is part of our coverage from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, where the shutting down of English-medium Ganga Jamna School, following a hijab row, has put the future of more than 1,000 children in jeopardy. As we continue to bring you ground reports from Damoh, we need your help. Become a member – and support our journalism.

Days after the Ganga Jamna School, located in the Futera area of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, was shut down over a 'hijab' controversy, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on the condition of anonymity, admitted that "those marching with the flags of Hindutva blew the matter out of proportion for their personal and political gains."