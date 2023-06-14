'Hamara School Chalu Karo': Damoh School Faces Demolition After Hijab Poster Row

"Open my school. I want to study here and nowhere else. They are after my school," said a weeping girl, a student of the Ganga Jamna High School in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh in front of the police and the media on Tuesday, 13 June, as she stood near the barricades blocking entry to the school.

The school, derecognised on 2 June pending investigation over allegations of religious conversion and enforcing of hijab on school students, now also faces demolition citing lack of permission to construct some new structures.