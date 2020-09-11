Sudarshan TV’s Chavhanke Fans Divisive Flames in UPSC Jihad Show

Referring to himself as “Babasaheb ka shishya (BR Ambedkar’s student)” and emboldened by his “license” to air his show titled “UPSC Jihad Par Ab Tak Ka Sabse Bada Khulasa (The Biggest Expose’ of All Time on UPSC Jihad)” Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, used his prime-time slot on Friday, 11 September, to cast a series of aspersions on how the public service exam was rigged in favour of Muslims.

The show was broadcast two weeks after it was originally supposed to air, after the Delhi High Court had granted an interim stay against it, based on a plea by Jamia Milia Islamia students. The Supreme Court refused to grant a pre-broadcast injunction in a separate petition, and the high court eventually left the decision to allow the broadcast or not to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

After issuing a notice to the channel, the I&B Ministry on Thursday, 10 September, allowed the broadcast of the show, saying that Sudarshan News had assured it that the show would not violate the programme code which is binding on all TV channels. The Ministry also said that if any of the content on the show violates the law, action will be taken against the channel.