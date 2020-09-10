I&B Ministry Allows Airing of ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show: Suresh Chavhanke
The Delhi HC had earlier stayed the airing of the show, which was supposed to broadcast on 28 August.
Editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, Suresh Chavhanke, has claimed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcast has given him a go-ahead to air a show on how Muslims are 'infiltrating' the civil services, dubbed as 'UPSC Jihad'.
The show, which was supposed to be broadcast on the channel on 28 August, was earlier stayed by the Delhi High Court.
Tweeting about the news, Chavhanke said:
“Satyameva Jayate! The High Court had asked the Indian government’s opinion on the stay order on Sudarshan TV. The government has refused to put a pre-broadcast stay on the show. The Supreme Court had given the same decision earlier. Now on Friday (11 September) there will be a historic #BindasBol on #Naukarshahi_Jihad #UPSCJihad (sic).”
At the same time that the high court stayed the broadcast of the show, the Supreme Court had declined a request for a pre-broadcast injunction, made by a lawyer in a separate petition before it.
Chavhanke, who has a record of spreading misleading and fake news, including with a communal slant, had put out a trailer for a series on this issue on his 'Bindas Bol' show, which was supposed to air from 8 pm, 28 August onwards. In the trailer, he said (translated to English):
“How come suddenly the number of Muslims has increased in IAS and IPS? What is the secret of them getting the highest marks and ranks in one of the toughest exams Imagine if the ‘jihadis of Jamia’ will be your district collectors and secretaries in ministries, what will happen then? Watch our biggest expose on ‘Naukarshahi jihad’ (bureaucracy jihad) this Friday.”
The promo had caused massive outrage with many asking for the show to not be allowed to air.
