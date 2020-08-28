Delhi HC Stays Broadcast of Sudarshan TV’s Show on ‘UPSC Jihad’

In their petition, the Jamia students had argued that the proposed broadcast of the show and the continued broadcast of the trailer was not only a violation of the programme code, but also a threat to their right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The petition argued:

“That the proposed broadcast, as well as the continued broadcast of the trailer, violates the right to life and personal liberty of the Petitioners. It poses a clear and present danger to the Petitioners as well as other alumni/ students of Jamia Millia Islamia, including those students who have qualified for the Civil Services examination 2020 in particular and the Muslim community in general by inciting the non-Muslim population to view them as fifth columnists seeking to infiltrate and capture a vital pillar of Indian democracy, and leaves them open to physical harm, including the possibility of lynching. Further, the career prospects of the Petitioners are also adversely affected due to the creation of a hostile environment where organisations and people are unwilling to give them jobs on account of them being former/current students of Jamia Millia Islamia and consequently ‘jihadis’ or ‘terrorists’.”

The petitioners asked for a prohibition of the broadcast of the show, as well as for the trailers and promotional videos for the show to be taken down from the internet.