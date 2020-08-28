Delhi HC Stays Broadcast of Sudarshan TV’s Show on ‘UPSC Jihad’
The show, ‘Bindas Bol’, was scheduled to be broadcast at 8 pm on Friday.
The Delhi High Court on Friday, 28 August, stayed the broadcast of a controversial show to be aired by Sudarshan TV, with its promo casting aspersions on the presence of Muslims in civil services.
The show, 'Bindas Bol', was scheduled to be broadcast at 8 pm on Friday and was touted to be an 'expose' of a conspiracy by Muslims to infiltrate the bureaucracy. The court’s order came on a plea by students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.
Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the petitioners from Jamia, informed The Quint that the court has issued a notice and will take up the matter on 7 September. Thus, the show cannot be broadcast till at least 7 September, when the next hearing in the case will take place.
What Suresh Chavanke Said
Suresh Chavhanke, who has a record of spreading misleading and fake news, including with a communal slant, had put out a trailer for a series on this issue on his 'Bindas Bol' show, which was supposed to air from 8 pm, 28 August onwards, during which he said (translated to English):
“How come suddenly the number of Muslims has increased in IAS and IPS? What is the secret of them getting the highest marks and ranks in one of the toughest exams?... Imagine if the ‘jihadis of Jamia’ will be your district collectors and secretaries in ministries, what will happen then? Watch our biggest expose on ‘Naukarshahi jihad’ (bureaucracy jihad) this Friday.”Suresh Chavanke
Former and current students of Jamia Millia Islamia University approached the Delhi High Court against the broadcast of the show, arguing that it seeks to "defame, attack and incite hatred against Jamia Millia Islamia, its alumni and the Muslim community at large."
What Did the Centre Say?
Justice Navin Chawla of the high court then issued a notice in the case and passed the injunction in light of provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995. Section 5 of this Act says that no person shall broadcast any programme which is not in conformity with the prescribed programme code, which is set out in Rule 6 of the Cable Television Networks Rules 1994.
This programme code includes prohibitions against shows which contain an attack on religions or communities, promote communal attitudes, are defamatory, malign or slander certain groups, among other things.
Section 19 of the 1995 Act allows an authorised officer to prohibit the transmission or re-transmission of any programme which is not in conformity with the programme code, while Section 20 allows the central government to prohibit the broadcast of any channel in the public interest.
The Centre informed the Delhi High Court during the hearing on Friday, that from the trailer for the show, it prima facie appeared to be a violation of the programme code, and so a notice had been sent by them to Sudarshan News. However, they had not yet received a response from the channel.
The court has listed the case for hearing on 7 September, when Chavhanke and Sudarshan News will be given an opportunity to respond.
What Did the Petition Say?
In their petition, the Jamia students had argued that the proposed broadcast of the show and the continued broadcast of the trailer was not only a violation of the programme code, but also a threat to their right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The petition argued:
“That the proposed broadcast, as well as the continued broadcast of the trailer, violates the right to life and personal liberty of the Petitioners. It poses a clear and present danger to the Petitioners as well as other alumni/ students of Jamia Millia Islamia, including those students who have qualified for the Civil Services examination 2020 in particular and the Muslim community in general by inciting the non-Muslim population to view them as fifth columnists seeking to infiltrate and capture a vital pillar of Indian democracy, and leaves them open to physical harm, including the possibility of lynching. Further, the career prospects of the Petitioners are also adversely affected due to the creation of a hostile environment where organisations and people are unwilling to give them jobs on account of them being former/current students of Jamia Millia Islamia and consequently ‘jihadis’ or ‘terrorists’.”
The petitioners asked for a prohibition of the broadcast of the show, as well as for the trailers and promotional videos for the show to be taken down from the internet.
