‘UPSC Jihad’: Jamia, IPS Group Seek Action Against Sudarshan TV
The IPS Association decried the news story and referred to it as a “communal and irresponsible piece of journalism.”
Jamia Millia Islamia university wrote to the Education Ministry on Thursday, 27 August, and the Indian Police Service criticised Sudarshan TV head Suresh Chavhanke, after the channel aired a controversial promo for a show, casting aspersions on the presence of Muslims in the civil services.
THE CONTROVERSY
In a promo for a show to be aired on Friday, Noida-based Sudarshan News TV claimed to expose an alleged conspiracy behind how there is an ‘overwhelming’ number of Muslims in the civil services.
The promo was shared by Sudarshan TV with the hashtag #UPSC_Jihad, and emphatically asked deeply communal questions such as:
“Think, what if a Jihadi from Jamia is your District Magistrate?”
This video, however, did not go down well with many, including the Indian Police Service IPS Association, and Jamia Millia Islamia.
IPS ASSOCIATION'S RESPONSE
The IPS Association came forward to decry the news story and referred to it as a “communal and irresponsible piece of journalism,” saying:
“A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism.”
Responding to IPS Association’s comment, however, Suresh Chavhanke tweeted: “Unfortunate that @IPS_Association twisting without knowing the issue (sic).”
Further, Chavhanke invited the IPS Association to participate in the program.
JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA REACTS
Jamia Millia Islamia wrote to the Education Ministry, requesting it to take appropriate action, reported news agency IANS.
The university pointed out that Sudarshan TV has not merely attempted to tarnish the image of the university and a particular community, but also that of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
In a tweet on Thursday Jamia had also said that it plans to take legal action against Sudarshan TV.
‘HATE STORY’
Referring to the video as a “hate story,” the Indian Police Foundation, an independent think-tank tweeted:
“The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry. We refrain from retweeting it because it is pure venom. We hope #NewsBroadcastingStandardsAuthority, #UPPolice and concerned government authorities take strict action. (sic.)”
Meanwhile, activist Saket Gokhale wrote to the Chairman of UPSC demanding urgent stand against “the communal dog-whistle instigated by @SureshChavhanke against Muslim UPSC candidates & officers.”
Further, activist and former TV host Tehseeen Poonawalla tweeted that he has filed a complaint before the News Broadcasting Association.
