Rains Expected in Several Parts of India, Rajasthan Still Under Grip of Heatwave

Widespread rains and thunderstorms are likely to occur over Kerala and Lakshadweep on Saturday, 28 May, while fairly widespread rains are expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as per The Weather Channel.

On the other hand, dust storms and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over western Rajasthan.