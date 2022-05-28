ADVERTISEMENT

Rains Expected in Several Parts of India, Rajasthan Still Under Grip of Heatwave

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hit 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Widespread rains and thunderstorms are likely to occur over Kerala and Lakshadweep on Saturday, 28 May, while fairly widespread rains are expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as per The Weather Channel.

On the other hand, dust storms and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over western Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, scattered rains are predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Bihar, and coastal Karnataka.

There are also chances of snowfall in J&K, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi Likely To See Max Temp of 41 Degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 27 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Noida, on the other hand, is likely to experience a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 35.1 degrees Celsius.

Gurgaon's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature, 26 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the mercury is expected to shoot up to 43 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature expected to be 28 degrees Celsius. Bajju is also likely to see a scorching high of 45 degrees Celsius amid the heatwave, and Khajuwala, 46.9 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from The Weather Channel.)

