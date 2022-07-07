Baraatis Dance Under Tarpaulin Despite Heavy Rains in Indore, Netizens Impressed

Indians love to dance in weddings, especially the famous baraati dance and nothing, not even rains, can dampen the spirit of desis or stop them from dancing.

This is what happened in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where a wedding procession (baraat), despite heavy rainfalls, was seen walking and dancing under a tarpaulin. The video has gone viral on the internet and the netizens have showered it with likes and hilarious comments with some calling it 'jugaad'.