ADVERTISEMENT

Rains Strike Several Parts of Karnataka, Flood Warning in Northern Districts

Karnataka's coastal and Malnad districts continue to face the brunt of torrential rains.

PTI
Published
South India News
1 min read
Rains Strike Several Parts of Karnataka, Flood Warning in Northern Districts
i

As heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, flood warnings have been sounded in some northern districts due to heavy downpour in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Owing to heavy rains in Maharashtra, water discharge by the neighbouring state into the Krishna river and its tributaries has increased, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said.

Also Read

3 Dead After Landslide in Karnataka Due to Heavy Rainfall, Red Alert Continues

3 Dead After Landslide in Karnataka Due to Heavy Rainfall, Red Alert Continues

Noting that the inflow into Almatti reservoir has crossed 75,200 cusecs and there is information that there are chances of severe flooding in the Krishna basin, he said in this backdrop district administrations in Bagalkote and Belagavi are on high alert and have been instructed to take all precautionary measures.

ADVERTISEMENT
There are reports of low lying areas and few bridge-cum-barrages in both districts and nearby areas being inundated.
Also Read

IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, 'Heavy' to 'Extremely Heavy' Rains Expected

IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, 'Heavy' to 'Extremely Heavy' Rains Expected

Coastal and Malnad districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada in the coastal and Malnad regions continue to face the brunt of torrential rains causing damage to life and properties.

Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Schools and colleges have been declared holiday in most of these districts as a precautionary measure.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×