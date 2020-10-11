Hathras Case: Victim’s Family to Appear in Lucknow Court on Monday

The high court had asked the Hathras district judge to ensure family members of the deceased can appear to record their version of what had happened. State and district authorities were also asked to extend all help and security the family needed.

"We are inclined to examine as to whether there has been gross violation of the fundamental rights of the deceased and the family members of the victim," the court had said on 1 October, a day after the victim had been cremated at 2:40 am in her village without the presence or consent of any family member.