CBI Takes Over Investigation in Hathras Case From UP Police

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation of alleged Hathras Gang-rape case from the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday, 10 October.

A 19-year old Dalit girl, the resident of Boolgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on 29 September.

Earlier on 3 October, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras case. A letter was also sent in this regard to the central government.

A CBI probe will ensure that nobody would be able to create a fake and false narrative with “oblique motives”, the UP government had said.

The Dalit girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutalised by four upper-caste men on 14 September.