In Hathras, Upper Castes Openly Admit to Practising Untouchability

A 19-year-old girl, belonging to one of the only four Dalit houses in this tiny village dominated by the Thakurs and Pandits in Hathras, was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted on 14 September. Four members of the Thakur community were named as accused in her dying declaration to the magistrate.

Fifteen days later, she succumbed to her injuries after which the Uttar Pradesh police did something, that has long been unheard of.

They burnt her body in the dead of the night without her family’s approval. But that very cremation ground, in the middle of vast Bajra fields, stands witness to the extreme caste discrimination practised in that village even today.