Go to HC First: SC to Kerala Scribe Nabbed Under UAPA Over Hathras

The Supreme Court has told Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, charged under UAPA, who was arrested en route to Hathras, to first approach Allahabad High Court for bail, reported NDTV.

A CJI SA Bobde-led three member bench reportedly told Kappan to come back to the top court if the HC did not grant him relief, saying that they have kept the case pending and adjourned for four weeks.

The top court has asked him to use this four-week period to apply for bail at the Allahabad High Court.

Appearing for Kerala Union of Journalists, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal reportedly said to the apex court: "UAPA has been invoked. Bail will never be granted. He will be in jail for several months.”

CJI SA Bobde, in response, said that ‘it won’t take so long.’