CJI NV Ramana Raises Concern Over Hasty, Indiscriminate Arrests

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Saturday that non-filling up of judicial vacancies and not improving judicial infrastructure was the main reason for pending cases in the country.

Ramana flagged the issue of "hasty and indiscriminate arrests, difficulty in obtaining bail, and prolonged incarceration of undertrials" as urgent, reported NDTV.

This comes after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that there was a backlog of 5 crore cases.

Ramana and Rijiju were present at the inaugural session of the 18th All India Legal Service Authorities' meet organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) at Jaipur.