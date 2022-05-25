Haryanvi Singer Murder: 'No Sign of Rape As per Primary Probe,' Say Cops

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in the case so far.

As per Delhi Police, the accused persons, Ravi and Anil, who hail from Haryana's Meham, had hatched a conspiracy to kill her. The accused had allegedly picked up the singer from Delhi on the pretext of making a music video, and then drugged and murdered her, after which they buried the body.

An FIR had also been registered in connection with the incident, under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victims' family said that a case of fraud had been registered against Ravi in 2019 after the singer filed a case against him. It had been alleged that Ravi had promised to marry her, but got married to another woman instead. He was behind bars for seven months.