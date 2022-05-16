Bengali TV Actress Pallavi Dey Found Dead, Family Alleges Foul Play
Dey was found hanging from the ceiling fan by her partner Sagnik Chakraborty.
Bengali television actor Pallavi Dey was found dead in her rented flat in Kolkata's Garfa area on the morning of Sunday, 15 May. The police in an official statement said that she was found hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note was found.
Following the "unnatural death", Kolkata police interrogated Dey's partner Sagnik Chakraborty for hours on 15 May, and is interrogating him again on 16 May in the matter.
Reportedly it was Chakraborty who found her hanging and cried for help. He had gone outside for a smoke in the morning and discovered her in that state upon his return.
The Mon Maane Na lead actor was rushed to MR Bangur hospital where she was declared dead. The police have declared it a case of 'unnatural death' and have sent the body for postmortem. They have also initiated a probe into the incident.
Speaking to The Quint, police said that initial postmortem report suggests that she died by suicide. No external injuries were discovered.
While Chakraborty suggests that the 25-year-old actor suffered from depression because she wasn't getting 'good work', her family alleges foul play.
Speaking to media, her father Nilu Dey alleged that Chakraborty had a registered marriage with a mutual friend, but was in a live-in relationship with Dey. They further alleged that Dey found out about the marriage quite late and that caused trouble in their relationship.
Her father further alleged that Sagnik had 'an affair' with a one of Pallavi's friends, and that she used to visit their house often when Pallavi was not around.
However, police told The Quint that no formal complaint has been registered yet.
Chakraborty, when speaking to the police, has denied all the allegations levelled against him by Dey's family.
Meanwhile, Chakraborty's mother said that they didn't know about any major issues in their relationship.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.