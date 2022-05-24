Haryanvi Singer Found Buried Near Highway 12 Days After She Went Missing, 2 Held
The singer, who belongs to the Dalit community, was last seen by her family on 11 May.
The body of a Haryanvi singer was found buried near a highway in the state's Rohtak district on Monday, 23 May, nearly two weeks after she went missing. Two persons have been arrested in the case.
The deceased, who belongs to the Dalit community, had been residing in Delhi. She had been last seen by her family on 11 May.
As per Delhi Police, the accused persons – Ravi and Anil – who hail from Haryana's Meham, had hatched a conspiracy to kill her. The accused had picked up the singer from Delhi on the pretext of making a music video, and had drugged and murdered her. The accused later buried her body, as per the police.
A fresh FIR has been registered in connection to the incident, under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. The two accused had been arrested on 21 May, as per the police.
The two men had been friends of the deceased, as per DCP Dwarka Shankar Choudhary. She had also filed a case of rape against Ravi, who works at the same company as her in Haryana, the DCP said.
A case of kidnapping had also been filed three days after the singer went missing. Her family had accused two youths who worked with the musician of abducting her. According to the family, she had gone to Bhiwani with the two for the shoot of a music video. CCTV footage had also shown the deceased having food with one of the accused Rohit at a hotel near Meham.
Meanwhile, the two suspected perpetrators have been remanded in police custody and are being interrogated, as per the police. A further probe into the case is underway.
Family of Singer, Bhim Army Protest Outside Police Station
The family of the deceased and the Bhim Army on Monday night staged a protest outside Delhi's Jafarpur Police Station, alleging that the police did not take timely action in the case. The body of the deceased was kept outside the police station to mark dissent.
Chandrashekhar Aazad, the chief of Bhim Army, tweeted, "A daughter named Sangeeta was missing from Delhi's Jafarpur since May 11, yesterday her body was found buried in Rohtak. The police kept on misleading the family to save the criminals. Had there been timely action, the daughter would have been alive today. Our team is standing outside the police station at 12 o'clock in the rain with the family."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.