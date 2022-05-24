'Police Did Not Act, Body Found Without Clothes': Kin of Killed Haryanvi Singer

The body of a Haryanvi singer was found buried near a highway in Rohtak on Monday, 23 May, nearly 12 days after she went missing. The kin of the deceased on Tuesday alleged police negligence in the case and also said that the woman seemed to have been sexually assaulted.

The younger sister of the deceased, speaking to reporters, said that the body of the singer had been found without clothes.

"We want that the culprits behind this should be given strict punishment, they should be hanged. By looking at the body, it seems she was raped. There is a wound on the head, and the body was found without clothes. They tried to remove all evidence of the crime, they buried her in Meham," she said.

The family has alleged that two youths named Mohit and Ravi were involved in the crime.