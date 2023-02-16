Haryana: The Case(s) of a Bolero, Two Missing Muslim Men & Two Charred Skeletons

Recently, in January 2023, Monu Manesar had been in the news in relation to yet another allegation of vigilante violence.

Days after a video went viral showing a 21-year-old man named Waris Khan being harassed by a mob inside a car, Waris’ family alleged that he died of injuries after being beaten by Bajrang Dal's cow protection vigilantes.

But the police claimed that it was a car accident that resulted in Waris’ death. Khan was a car mechanic in Haryana's Nuh district and hailed from Hussainpur village.

The purported video, from the wee hours of Saturday, 28 January, shows Waris being aggressively shoved in a car along with two other men, following which the videographer asks them to tell their names on camera.

Speaking to The Quint, Waris' elder brother Imran said that the video was accessed from a Facebook live video streamed by Monu Manesar. The video was deleted soon after, but by then it had been downloaded and circulated by many.

"Waris had been called by someone to come and fix their vehicle. That's where he was headed when men from the Bajrang Dal chased their car and hit it from behind. They then shoved them all in their car and beat them up," alleges Imran.

The family says that when they woke up the next morning they were informed by villagers of the live video that was posted around 5:30 am. After spending hours looking for Waris, they were told that he had been admitted to the government medical college in Nalhar.

"But by the time we reached there, we were told that Waris had passed away," stated Imran.