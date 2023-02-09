Hate Speech Unabated Despite SC Orders, Here's What Can Be Done Now

It is the right time for Supreme Court to appoint a monitoring committee at the Central level and sub committees at the State level, comprising responsible persons with secular credentials to monitor the speeches and acts of all persons and media organisations causing injury to the harmony of our society.

The apex court may also take cognizance of speeches and acts that appear to be hurting secular values, and take stringent steps against the persons responsible.

In any case the Court must ensure effective action under relevant criminal laws against such individuals and media persons.

As far as our executive is concerned it is unfortunate that these days it prioritises the instructions and interests of political bosses, over the fundamentals of governance and the relevant laws. In the last few years, the executive appears to have also developed a tendency to shirk its responsibilities and to shift every burden on to the courts – especially in politically controversial matters, or in matters where a section of the public may be agitated. This tendency has to be checked.