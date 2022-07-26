Bajrang Dal Mob Barges Into College Party at Mangaluru Pub, Chases Out Students

Bajrang Dal members barged into a pub in Mangaluru late on Monday, 25 July, and disrupted a party organised by a group of college students, saying it violates Indian culture.

The same venue was attacked by the Sri Rama Sene in January 2009 when it was run under a different name.

While it is not yet clear if there was any physical violence in Monday's incident, the 2009 pub attack created headlines after videos surfaced showing Sri Rama Sene activists brutally assaulting and molesting women.