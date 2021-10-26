Inside Story: How Yati Narsinghanand Became Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara

The priest of Dasna Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Yati Narsinghanand, has been given the title of Mahamandaleshwar by the Juna Akhara – the biggest and most influential among the 13 Akharas part of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).

Barely a few days later, it was reported that the Ghaziabad police had initiated the process of slapping the Goonda Act against Narsinghanand.

Known for making hate speeches against Muslims, Narsinghanand has made a number of incendiary comments in the past – from calling for an all out war against Islam, criticising Prophet Muhammad to calling former President APJ Abdul Kalam a "jihadi" and attacking even Sai Baba.

The question is, why has an Akhara as important as Juna Akhara chosen to honour him as Mahamandaleshwar?