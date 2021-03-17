‘Muslims Not Allowed’: Inside Dasna Temple Where Minor Was Beaten

Two body guards and a policeman deboarded the SUV first and walked towards us to block our cameras. Clad in saffron, Narshinganand Saraswati - the head priest of Dasna Devi Mandir - was led out of the car by a follower, bending to touch his feet.

Staring us down with suspicion, he asked, “Where are you from?”

“The Quint, sir.”

Next we know, he directs the policemen, who stay stationed at the temple for ‘security purposes’, to ask us to ‘leave the premises immediately.’

Following requests and confirming that both the reporters are from Hindu community, Narsinghanand agreed to talk to us about the incident where a Muslim minor boy was thrashed inside the temple premises last week for drinking water.