Give Free Vaccine to All: Shashi Tharoor Says From ‘COVID Sickbed’

Tharoor also indicated that the central government had initially posed an arrangement to buy vaccines at affordable prices and give them to the public for free. The Kerala MP suggested that the government should abide by this previous scheme, pushing for "a universal and free vaccination policy" to save the nation from COVID.

"I've been through a lot. I don't want my fellow citizens to suffer even a fraction of what I have done, and certainly not to do worse than me as so many have in the tragedy that has unfolded in our nation," Tharoor said in the video.

Tharoor had tested positive for COVID-19 infection on 21 April and has been recovering from the disease ever since.