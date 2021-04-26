Delhi Govt to Provide Free Vaccines to All Above the Age of 18
The third phase of vaccinations will be open to all adults from Saturday, 1 May.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 26 April, said that Delhi will vaccinate all above the age of 18 free of cost.
The third phase of vaccinations will be open to all adults from Saturday, 1 May.
Kejriwal announced, “The Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today morning, we have approved for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest on a large scale.”
The Chief Minister also appealed to the vaccine manufacturers, urging them to bring down the price to Rs 150 per dose. “This is not the time for profits, this is a time for humanity. I also appeal to the central government to cap the price (of vaccines) if needed,” Kejriwal said.
The Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures Covishield, announced that it would sell the vaccine to states and private hospitals for Rs 400 and Rs 600, respectively, while Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will cost state governments Rs 600 and private hospitals Rs 1,200. The prices for the Centre would remain the same at Rs 150.
While making all adults eligible for vaccinations in the latest round, the Centre had announced changes to its policy so that states and private hospitals could buy vaccines directly from the manufacturers.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Health Ministry raised the issue of the vaccine procurement and wrote, “It is made clear that every month only 50 percent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India.”
The vaccines procured by the Centre will be provided to the states free of cost to inoculate all healthcare workers, frontline workers and everyone above 45 years of age.
India on Monday, reported over 3.52 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per data by the Union Health Ministry. India had surpassed the previous highest single-day rise in the world last week, which was of 2,97,430 cases in the United States.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.