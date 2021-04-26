Delhi Govt to Provide Free Vaccines to All Above the Age of 18

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures Covishield, announced that it would sell the vaccine to states and private hospitals for Rs 400 and Rs 600, respectively, while Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will cost state governments Rs 600 and private hospitals Rs 1,200. The prices for the Centre would remain the same at Rs 150.

While making all adults eligible for vaccinations in the latest round, the Centre had announced changes to its policy so that states and private hospitals could buy vaccines directly from the manufacturers.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Health Ministry raised the issue of the vaccine procurement and wrote, “It is made clear that every month only 50 percent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India.”

The vaccines procured by the Centre will be provided to the states free of cost to inoculate all healthcare workers, frontline workers and everyone above 45 years of age.

India on Monday, reported over 3.52 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per data by the Union Health Ministry. India had surpassed the previous highest single-day rise in the world last week, which was of 2,97,430 cases in the United States.