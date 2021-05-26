Sputnik Makers to Give Delhi Shots, Talks on to Fix Quantity: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 26 May, said that the makers of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will supply the doses to Delhi and talks were underway on the quantity to be provided.

"Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us the vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials met the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday too," the Delhi CM was quoted as saying at the launch of Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre in Dwarka.