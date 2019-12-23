Rahul Gandhi Urges Youth to Rally Against CAA With Him at Rajghat
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 23 December urged students and youths to join him at Rajghat.&nbsp;
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 23 December urged students and youths to join him at Rajghat.

PTI
India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 23 December, urged students and youths to join him at Rajghat to protest against the "hate and violence unleashed by Modi-Shah" and show that they will not allow India to be "destroyed by hatred".

“Dear Students and Youth of India, It’s not good enough just to feel India. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re India and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to people to join them at Rajghat in "this fight for saving" the Constitution.

“This country is a collective bond, collective dream. We have nurtured this land with labour,” Priyanka said.

"We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule. Let us join at 3 PM at Bapu's memorial at Rajghat and be a part of Constitution recitation," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

