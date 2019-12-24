CAA Unrest: UP Police Admits to Protester’s Death in Firing

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, 23 December, admitted thata civilian Mohammad Suleman died after he was shot by constable Mohit Kumar in “self-defence”.

The 20-year-old was allegedly shot dead during a Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Bijnor, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking to the newspaper Bijnor Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi said:

“One cartridge was retrieved from Suleman’s body. The ballistic report confirms that this was shot from the service pistol of Mohit Kumar. Mohit Kumar also suffered a bullet injury. The bullet taken from Mohit Kumar’s stomach was found to be shot from a country-made weapon.”