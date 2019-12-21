CAA Protests in UP: 8-Yr-Old Among 11 Dead, Violence in Rampur
Police personnel clash with protesters during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, 20 December.
Police personnel clash with protesters during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, 20 December.(Photo: PTI)

CAA Protests in UP: 8-Yr-Old Among 11 Dead, Violence in Rampur

PTI
India

At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state, officials said on Saturday, 21 December.

After Friday prayers, protesters clashed with police at several places in the state and hurled stones and torched vehicles, they said.

On Friday, four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two each in Kanpur and Bijnor.

An 8-year-old boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by policemen. Besides, violence claimed a life each in Sambhal and Firozabad, the officials said.

Amid a Bandh call in Rampur on Saturday, around 400 to 500 protestors, including children in the age group of 12-18 years, gathered at some distance from the Eidgah in the city and stones were pelted at policemen, officials said.

Also Read : Videos of Violence at CAA and ILP Agitations in Shillong Emerge

Loading...

5 Injured in Rampur Clashes

“Five protestors were injured, one of them seriously, during the clash. Around a dozen others suffered minor injuries due to tear-gas shelling, while over a dozen policemen also got hurt during stone pelting,” Rampur DM Aunjaneya Singh told PTI over phone.

He suspected involvement of some non-locals in the protest and said police did not open fire anywhere yet one protester had a gunshot injury.

AMU Witnesses Protests Again

After a lull of four days, AMU campus witnessed protests on 21 December again, with hundreds of AMU non-teaching staff joining hands with AMU Teachers’ Association, protesting against the CAA and “police atrocities” against the agitators in various parts of the state on Friday.

Police had to use force on Friday, 20 December evening to disperse a large crowd of protesters at Shahjamal under Delhi Gate Police Station in Aligarh.

In the western UP district of Kasganj, Internet services were suspended following tension, but police described the situation as being under control.

Also Read : Edited Photo Abusing Hindus Shared to Discredit CAA Protests

Adityanath’s Appeal to Protesters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Friday night issued an appeal not to pay heed to rumours and help maintain peace and order, is keeping a close watch on the situation and is reported to have cancelled all his programmes outside the state capital.

Director General of Police O P Singh, on 20 December, said that 50 policemen were seriously injured in the violence.

He maintained even on Saturday that police did not open fire and all the deaths have been due to cross-firing between protesters.

“All the deaths that took place have been in cross-firing and this will become clear in postmortem examination,” the DGP told reporters.

“We are clear and transparent in this. If anyone died due to our fire we will conduct a judicial inquiry and take action. But nothing happened from our side,” the DGP stressed.

Also Read : CAA Unrest: RJD Calls for Bandh in Bihar; Rail & Traffic Disrupted

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...