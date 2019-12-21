CAA Protests in UP: 8-Yr-Old Among 11 Dead, Violence in Rampur
At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state, officials said on Saturday, 21 December.
After Friday prayers, protesters clashed with police at several places in the state and hurled stones and torched vehicles, they said.
On Friday, four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two each in Kanpur and Bijnor.
Amid a Bandh call in Rampur on Saturday, around 400 to 500 protestors, including children in the age group of 12-18 years, gathered at some distance from the Eidgah in the city and stones were pelted at policemen, officials said.
5 Injured in Rampur Clashes
“Five protestors were injured, one of them seriously, during the clash. Around a dozen others suffered minor injuries due to tear-gas shelling, while over a dozen policemen also got hurt during stone pelting,” Rampur DM Aunjaneya Singh told PTI over phone.
He suspected involvement of some non-locals in the protest and said police did not open fire anywhere yet one protester had a gunshot injury.
AMU Witnesses Protests Again
After a lull of four days, AMU campus witnessed protests on 21 December again, with hundreds of AMU non-teaching staff joining hands with AMU Teachers’ Association, protesting against the CAA and “police atrocities” against the agitators in various parts of the state on Friday.
Police had to use force on Friday, 20 December evening to disperse a large crowd of protesters at Shahjamal under Delhi Gate Police Station in Aligarh.
Adityanath’s Appeal to Protesters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Friday night issued an appeal not to pay heed to rumours and help maintain peace and order, is keeping a close watch on the situation and is reported to have cancelled all his programmes outside the state capital.
Director General of Police O P Singh, on 20 December, said that 50 policemen were seriously injured in the violence.
“All the deaths that took place have been in cross-firing and this will become clear in postmortem examination,” the DGP told reporters.
“We are clear and transparent in this. If anyone died due to our fire we will conduct a judicial inquiry and take action. But nothing happened from our side,” the DGP stressed.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)