CAA Protests in UP: 8-Yr-Old Among 11 Dead, Violence in Rampur

At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state, officials said on Saturday, 21 December.

After Friday prayers, protesters clashed with police at several places in the state and hurled stones and torched vehicles, they said.

On Friday, four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two each in Kanpur and Bijnor.