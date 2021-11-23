Delhi Riots: Court Says Police Probed With ‘Utmost Integrity’, but Did They?

What Have the Courts Said Before?

"Half-baked charge sheets". "Lackadaisical attitude". "Callous and indolent investigation". "Criminal wastage of time and money of the taxpayer". "Casual, callous and farcical manner".

All these phrases have been used to describe the various cases of the Delhi riots that had resulted in the death of as many as 53 people, out of whom 38 were Muslims and 15 were Hindus.

In fact, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, with whom Bhat had only recently switched places, had himself pulled up the Delhi Police on multiple occasions and had even imposed costs on the police for their “callous and farcical” investigation.

Notably, in October this year, ASJ Vinod Yadav was transferred as a Special (CBI) judge in Rouse Avenue.

Defending the police, ASJ Bhat observed,