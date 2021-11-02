Anti-CAA Protest Was Secular, Charge Sheet is Communal: Umar Khalid's Lawyer

As per Livelaw, in the last hearing, Senior Advocate Trideep Pais had argued that the entire charge sheet in FIR 59/2020 is Delhi police's fertile imagination, with no sense of consistency.

Charged under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Khalid is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi Riots.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for 8 November.