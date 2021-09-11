Will Have to Stop Using 'Salaam' if It's Illegal: Khalid Saifi to Court
Responding to the Delhi Police's remarks on the greeting 'as-salamu alaykum', United Against Hate member Khaild Saifi wryly said that he would have to stop using the salutation if it's illegal.
His remarks came days after the police argued that the usage of terms like 'as-salamu alaykum' in a speech by JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who is also an accused in the Delhi Riots conspiracy case, indicate that his speech was addressed to a particular community.
"I always greet my friends with salaam. I think I'll have to stop it in case it's illegal. Is it a law or presumption of the prosecution team?” Saifi asked Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.
Following this, Rawat clarified that it was the prosecution's argument and not the word of the court, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.
In the same hearing, Saifi also said that he will file a case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the police for wasting two million of precious papers on charge sheet in the conspiracy case, when he gets bail.
Khalid Saifi, along with former JNU student Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod Members Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others, have been accused of conspiracy to organise the Delhi Riots in February 2020.
The Delhi Police have filed several charge sheets against these accused, including offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and opposed their bail applications.
(With inputs from PTI)
