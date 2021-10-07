Judge Hearing Delhi Riots Cases Transferred, Along With 10 Others
Yadav had stated that the police’s failure to conduct a proper investigation will torment "sentinels of democracy".
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 6 October, issued an order transferring 11 judicial officers, including seven Metropolitan Magistrates and four Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ).
The transfers also include ASJ Vinod Yadav, who has been critical of the "callous and farcical" investigation by the Delhi police in some of the Delhi riots cases of February 2020.
Yadav had earlier observed that Delhi police’s failure to conduct a proper investigation will torment "sentinels of democracy".
ASJ Yadav had been hearing several riots cases at the Karkardooma District Courts. However, he has now been transferred to New Delhi district's Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) in place of Judge Virender Bhatt who will now replace Yadav in Karkardooma court, news agency PTI reported.
Just a day before his transfer, ASJ Yadav, criticised Delhi police saying, "Police witnesses are lying on oath" and giving contradictory statements.
Yadav made the observation during the hearing of a northeast Delhi riots case after one policeman identified three alleged rioters but another said that they could not be identified during the investigation.
Seeking a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) in this regard, Yadav had noted, "This is a very sorry state of affairs", PTI reported.
(With inputsfrom PTI)
