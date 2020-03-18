No Impact on Indian Economy Due to Coronavirus, Says Anurag Thakur

On Tuesday, 17 March, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that "As is true for the world at large, India's near-term macroeconomic outlook also vulnerable to disruption of trade with China and second-round effects arising from expected slowdown in global growth.”

He further mentioned that the latest available data on trade and indicator of domestic output don't suggest any adverse impact on economy. Additionally, a positive impact on India's economy may arise from decline in global oil prices triggered by outbreak of COVID-19.