Delhi Court Stays Search Warrant Operation Against Mehmood Pracha

The Delhi Police special cell obtained a search warrant on 4 March from the concerned court to seize a computer from Pracha’s office. The warrant, accessed by The Quint, states, “This is to authorise and require the investigating officer of this case to search and seize the computer having primary evidence/document which was identified on the previous search which is present at the office premises of Mr Mehmood Pracha.”

The order authorising the search states, “It is also directed that Ld Advocate be informed politely about the search proceedings to be carried out at his premises.” Contrary to what the court order states, Pracha claims that he was not informed of any such search. “They reached around 12 noon. At least a hundred of them showed up at my doorstep without ‘politely informing’ me about anything. The police officials knew I would not be present in office as I was undertaking a cross-examination of a Special Cell case, when they showed up at my office. Hence, I decided to go straight to court,” Pracha said.



“I am moving an application against this search warrant as the question about the earlier raid of the police being successful or not, is already pending before this court. There is the Delhi Police’s application that we did not allow them to conduct their search, and there is our application that states that the raid was completed and then Delhi Police officials returned to my office premises. Both are pending before the court. So without deciding on the applications, the same judge has given another search warrant.”

The Quint has reached out to Delhi Police for a response, the copy will be updated as and when they respond.