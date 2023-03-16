Darshan Solanki's Kin Submit Police Complaint, Asked To Depose Before SIT
Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old Dalit student, died by suicide at IIT Bombay on 12 February.
The police have not filed an FIR based on a complaint by the parents of Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old Dalit student who died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on 12 February.
Details: Solanki's family came to Mumbai's Powai Police station to submit a formal complaint on Thursday, 16 March.
"The police have denied to register FIR in the case," the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) IIT Bombay wrote in an Instagram post.
Yes, but: The parents have been asked to depose before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead.
The SIT was formed on 28 February to probe the IIT Bombay student's death
Topics: Mumbai Police IIT Bombay Dalit
