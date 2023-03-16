ADVERTISEMENT

Darshan Solanki's Kin Submit Police Complaint, Asked To Depose Before SIT

Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old Dalit student, died by suicide at IIT Bombay on 12 February.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Darshan Solanki's Kin Submit Police Complaint, Asked To Depose Before SIT
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The police have not filed an FIR based on a complaint by the parents of Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old Dalit student who died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on 12 February.

Details: Solanki's family came to Mumbai's Powai Police station to submit a formal complaint on Thursday, 16 March.

  • "The police have denied to register FIR in the case," the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) IIT Bombay wrote in an Instagram post.

Yes, but: The parents have been asked to depose before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead.

  • The SIT was formed on 28 February to probe the IIT Bombay student's death

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Mumbai Police   IIT Bombay   Dalit 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×