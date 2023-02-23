'Made To Feel Undeserving': Students at Elite Institutes Say Caste Bias Rampant

A young woman, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, and studies at the National Law University (NLU) spoke to The Quint on condition of anonymity. She alleged that once her roommate got to know that she belonged to a Scheduled Caste, “her demeanour changed, especially when it came to academic discussions.”

The woman said, “The bias was not in my face but I could see it in the way she treated my opinion about academics.”

It is pertinent to note that Solanki's kin too had alleged to The Quint that the 18-year-old had confided in his sister and an aunt that when his peers found out that he's Dalit, their behaviour towards him had changed.

Meanwhile, the NLU student also claimed that apart from this, "some professors" casually call out students by their surnames, which can be “off-putting” for some of the students. “This is not a big deal for those who come from privileged backgrounds or are upper caste… But for some of us, it is problematic because it tells the entire class which caste we belong to,” the student added.

She recalled a recent incident at Gujarat NLU where a professor had asked students to tell their ranks during an introductory session. “That effectively gave away which caste/category students belonged to, thereby isolating them further,” she lamented.

On being asked whether she approached the SC/ST Cell to address her grievance, she pointed out that the Cell only became operational three years ago. “As a first-year student then, it was scary. I didn’t want to be identified as the girl who created drama. A lot is at stake for us, especially us,” she said.

A couple of years later, she said that she has realised that “going to the SC/ST Cell won’t have made much difference.” She said, “The process is long-drawn, and your name gets dragged through dirt. Besides, caste discrimination at law colleges is so subtle, you can’t really pin-point it. It just happens around you. You can feel it but it can’t be materialised into an issue… People don’t understand,” she said. She also said that the college has two counsellors and “both are upper caste. “