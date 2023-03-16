'Anti-Quota Sentiment, Casteism Rampant At IITs In Garb Of Protection Of Merit'

Every day interactions are filled with nuanced and casual casteism, with sprinkles of more atrocious forms of abuses, slurs and even untouchability. Most of the Savarna students and faculties perceive DBA students as not deserving to be at IITs, which they believe to be an exclusive space getting its quality ruined by reservation.

The Savarna students prefer students from their own categories in their friend circles and study groups. Even when grouped together, the views of DBA students are discarded or side-lined in meetings held by Savarna students.

DBA students are harassed for getting scholarships, not having to pay tuition fee, and for getting books from book banks in the library, among other things. Every government-mandated policy that exists for the support of DBA students is being used to torment them to such an extent that they feel that they would have been better off without this support.

During my stay at three IITs -- IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay -- I have often seen that every time a DBA student performs poorly in academics, the Savarna students and faculty members immediately blame their entire community as unmeritorious, not just the student.

But no matter how many Savarna students perform poorly, their community is never attacked. In that case, it is only an individual's fault. They are careful not to associate low academic performance to Savarna castes.

The situation gets reversed when a DBA student performs well. Then they (Savarna students and faculty members) make it point to say that you are different from others in your category. They must separate excellence from being associated with DBA community. A student once told me, "You are the only one from backward castes who I found smart." Such statements feel like a compliment but are imbibed with casteism. Even your success is used to humiliate your community.

Even support systems such as mentorship are filled with Savarnas who are unaware and insensitive to the needs and demands of DBA students. Many a times, it is the mentors who make anti-reservation jokes and take active part in humiliating the DBA students by asking their ranks. The students feel alienated and out of place and take time to understand the IIT system. This gets reflected in their academic performance which dips in the first year and slowly gets better in the subsequent years.

Their Savarna counterparts do not have these inhibitions and they get the head-start in academic performance, which aids them in capturing the subsequent academic and non-academic positions (internships, club posts, management posts, admin posts, and placements, among others). There is a huge support structure in place for the Savarna students to help them achieve these targets while there is a complete lack of basic institutional support for DBA students.