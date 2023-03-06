‘Got Very Poor Marks, No Caste Bias': IIT-B's Report on Dalit Student's Death

“His deteriorating academic performance could have affected Darshan seriously… There is no specific evidence of direct caste-based discrimination faced by Darshan.”

This is what the interim report of the 12-member committee, set up by the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to internally investigate the death by suicide of IIT-Bombay student, Darshan Solanki, has alleged.

The report was submitted on 2 March -- 18 days after Darshan, who belonged to the Dalit community, died by suicide at the IIT-Bombay campus.

The 18-year-old was a first-year student of Chemical Engineering, and hailed from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Speaking to The Quint, the deceased’s uncle Indravadan Parmar had earlier alleged that Darshan underwent “caste-based discrimination” on campus, and claimed that that could have been the probable reason behind the step he took.

The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student collective at IIT Bombay, had also alleged that Darshan faced discrimination on campus and had referred to his death as "institutional murder" in one of their tweets.

As per the report, however, the internal committee has alleged that even though students of APPSC highlighted various instances of caste discrimination on campus, “none of them had ever met DS (Darshan Solanki), or they directly knew if DS was facing any kind of problem individually.”

APPSC is yet to respond to the allegations made in the report.